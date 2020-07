Share It Forward campaign aims to raise $300,000 for local food banks across Western Canada

Dawn Haig, manager of Save On Foods in Mission, presenting a cheque for $2,170 to the St. Joseph’s Food Bank as part of their Share It Forward campaign to raise funds for hungry families amid COVID-19. Submitted photo.

Mission’s St. Joseph’s Food Bank received a $2,170 donation from a partnership between the local Save On Foods and Western Family for the third-annual “Share It Forward event.”

The event, which runs from July 11 to July 17, aims to raise $300,000 for local food banks across Western Canada.

Half the money from Western Family products purchases go directly towards the food banks. All the money spent on the products stay in the community where the purchase was made.

