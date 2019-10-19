Spotlight on small business: Wessels custom logworks

Born in Squamish, BC, my parents and I moved to Williams Lake in 1975 and it’s been my home ever since. Out of school, I worked a variety of jobs until I tried log building.

I’ve always been drawn to working with wood, even as a kid. I started out on the log peeling deck for .70 cents per lineal foot, eventually, I moved up to learn the log building process. Doing logwork is an art, no two logs are the same! Working for a couple of local Cariboo companies over the years, I’ve seen different ways of producing a home or structure.

In 2004, myself and one other co-worker were the first two employees within the company to earn “certification” in the trade of log building. Eventually, I took on more and more responsibilities and was seeing homes all the way through from beginning to end! I now have hundreds of homes and projects that are spread across Canada and the USA.

Starting my own business has been amazing! There are new refreshing challenges that I have never had to face before. Currently, I am developing a site on the Horsefly Highway where I will be doing logwork. As a Master Builder with close to 25 years experience, I want to have the opportunity to teach and mentor employees as I have always enjoyed passing on knowledge.

