Spotlight on small business: Do More Promotional

Do More Promotional owner and operator Nancy Dron (from left) smiles with her employees Drinda Yuill and Jennifer Schroder-Cisecki. Patrick Davies photo.

Be it for a sports team, a wedding, anniversary or your own personal project, Do-More Promotional is there to help bring your unique visions to life. Located at 74 First Avenue South, this unassuming shop is full of t-shirts, trophies, plaques and unique gift ideas just waiting to be customized to a client’s liking.

The store is owned and operated by Nancy Dron who opened the business in March of 2015 with her husband, Chris Walker. Nancy says they were looking to fill a void left in the engraving business after Excelsior Jewellers closed, but they also wanted to offer a variety of other personalized items. Unfortunately, Chris passed away in July of 2016, but Nancy says he taught her everything she knows about the business. Nancy found her niche quickly, however, and in 2016 she purchased the engraving department from Woodland Jewellers to expand her business.

“We do both rotary and laser engraving; we sell trophies, plaques, medals and all kinds of awards that we stock and sell on a regular basis,” Nancy said. “In addition to that, we create custom clothing with screenprint, embroidery, heat transfer vinyl and other methods, and we can find almost any kind of promotional products you can imagine”.

Her favourite thing about running a small business is the freedom it gives her when it comes to setting her own hours, especially as a single mom.

“I just love creating things for people. I love that people can come and have something custom made. It’s their design, their idea and I just kind of make it come to life,” Nancy said.

Do-More Promotional is open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and on the weekends by appointment.

