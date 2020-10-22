Spotlight on business 2020: Margetts Meats

For the past 35 years Margetts Meats has been ‘the best place to meat in town’ and the present owners don’t ever plan to change that.

“Steve and I are excited to carry on business as usual,” said Pam Lussier, who became a business partner of the popular butcher shop Oct. 1, 2020 with her partner in life, Steve Margetts.

Margetts Meats founders, John and Maureen Margetts, recently retired but John plans to continue working at the store, located at 841 Mackenzie Avenue, with Pam and Steve, who has worked with John for 34 years.

Margetts Meats offers top quality meat, in-store butcher services and many local and B.C. products such as Hay Meadow Honey, Mackin Creek Farm vegetables, Bella Coola Valley Seafood and Avalon Dairy products as well as a host of ethnic products catering to customers from South African and India.

Margetts Meats also has an in-store smokehouse to make fresh pepperoni, smokies and sausage coils, with many gluten-free options, and offer custom meats orders of any size.

Customers are invited to shop at the store Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., call in an order by phone at 250-392-2363 or find Margetts Meats on Facebook.

