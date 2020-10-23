Spotlight on Business 2020: Cariboo Steel and Machine Ltd.

Jason Rowley, who co-owns Cariboo Steel and Machine Ltd., stands next to one of the company’s metal lathe’s at their shop on Mackenzie Avenue in Williams Lake. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Steel & Machine Ltd. provides the region with complete metal retail, machining, and fabrication services.

Owners Jason Rowley and Jeremy Stangoe said the business is experienced doing “a little bit of everything” from accommodating the needs of the logging, mining, and mill industries and the public and private sectors.

Cariboo Steel has a team of nine staff members consisting of certified metal fabricators, machinists and apprentices. “If somebody wants something fixed we can usually do that for them,” Rowley said.

“And if we can’t fix it we’ll find someone who can.”

Rowley also pointed out that walk-in customers are always welcome to come in for their repair, retail, or fabrication needs.

Cariboo Steel prides themselves on keeping the business family orientated.

The business was purchased from Rick Weil in 2011 where Rowley and Stangoe were employees and learned their respective trades.

Since the purchase of the business, Rowley and Stangoe have purchased a high definition CNC plasma cutter, CNC lathe, and numerous upgraded welding machines.

Cariboo Steel & Machine Ltd. is located at 348 North MacKenzie Ave. For more information, call 250-392-6591.

greg.sabatino@wltribune.com

