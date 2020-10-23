Spotlight on Business 2020: Cariboo Orthotics

Canadian certified pedorthist and Williams Lake Orthotics owner Alicia Fenn loves operating her business, and getting to know her clients, in the Cariboo. (Greg Sabatino photo)

The name and the location have changed, but Cariboo Orthotics owner Alicia Fenn is still providing the same, great service her clients are accustomed to.

Originally opening the business as Kintec by Cariboo Orthotics, Fenn said this past March she branched out on her own as an independent. She also changed locations this past October and is now located at 94 1st Ave. N.

“I’m the same company, and we still offer all of the same services, but there’s been a brand change,” Fenn said.

Fenn is a Canadian certified Pedorthist and specializes in in custom orthotics assessments, including custom foot orthotics, custom ankle braces, custom knee braces and even custom shoes. They also carry compression garments for those with circulatory issues, along with insoles, toe devices and various off the shelf braces.

Fenn, along with pedorthic apprentice Olivia Stinchcombe, assess clients to determine what the best device and design would be to suit their needs. The custom device is then created in the Lower Mainland, before fittings and adjustments are all done in house, locally.

“At first I was a bit anxious but having everyone know this is a local, Cariboo company has helped, and I’m able to personalize things more for what my clients want a little better,” Fenn said.

Fenn noted she loves her job, and the people in the Cariboo.

Cariboo Orthotics is open Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and after hours appointments can be requested as needed.

For more call 778-412-9833, check out the Cariboo Orthotics Facebook page, or website at www.caribooorthotics.com.

greg.sabatino@wltribune.com

