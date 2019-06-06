Special Father’s Day plans at the BC Seafood Festival

Are you looking for great ideas for family fun on Father’s Day?

Plan on having a seafood adventure with the entire family at this year’s BC Seafood Festival in the beautiful Comox Valley on Vancouver Island. Discover how delicious and healthy seafood can be during the 2019 BC Seafood Festival Signature Weekend from June 14 – 16, 2019.

Cheer on celebrity chefs, mixologists, and oyster shuckers as they fight their way to win prizes including the coveted $5,000 top prize from the BC Seafood Festival Chef Challenge, presented by Garland Canada and FortisBC. Signature Weekend ticketholders sample, savour and slurp the freshest BC seafood while enjoying featured BC wines, ciders and live music performances. Tickets for kids under 12 are free with the purchase of Signature Weekend passes!

Treat dad on June 16 to Bounty! A Brunch Seafood Cookout! Dads and seafood lovers get schooled by top seafood chefs to cook brunch during this hands-on intimate VIP cooking experience creating and eating a delicious seafood dish. Mixologists will prepare cocktails to set-off this brag-worthy seafood brunch in style. Looking for lighter bites? Have dad taste the weekend away at all the tasting and beverage stations featuring kelp and sea asparagus ice cream, artisan smoked oysters, wild B.C. halibut, ceviche tacos and more.

Family fun in the Kids Interactive Zone returns with touch tanks and interactive displays. Learn about wildlife rescue, sustainable seafood and aquaculture. Kids can visit the storytime tent, play games and enjoy all things seafood. Get your little ones cooking in our Kids Seafood Cooking Classes for 5-12 years and 10-15-year-olds. New for this year, “Learn to Shuck” classes for 12-18-year-olds with sessions available during the Signature Weekend. Classes are free.

Sign-up for the new Junior Chef Competition for a chance to compete to win an amazing $1,000 RESP contribution provided by Mindset Wealth. Four junior chefs aged 8-15 will be selected to compete. Just like in the big leagues, there will be a twist ingredient the junior chefs must incorporate into their dishes. And what’s a competition without a race against the clock? The junior chefs will have just 45 short minutes to prepare a seafood masterpiece and win the judges over with their creativity, plate presentation and, of course, delicious flavours.

Baked n’Boiled Kitchen Party is a must-attend event for the entire family. Break out the fiddles where East Coast meets West Coast at a good old-fashioned seafood boil. Simmering pots that are chock-full of local shellfish along with tasty sides are part of the fun along with music from The Whiskeydicks.

BC Seafood Festival 2019 Signature Weekend pass tickets are now on sale at BCSeafoodFestival.com. Weekend Pass with 50 food vouchers $70, Weekend Pass (no food) $25, Saturday or Sunday Day Pass $15.