South Surrey’s Innova Dental survives pandemic, celebrates one year

Dr. Asmaa Seddik, co-owner of Innova Dental, celebrates the one-year anniversary of her business with one of her clients. (Contributed photo)

Starting a new business is no small task, and that challenge was amplified due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Husband and wife duo Dr. Karim Seddik and Dr. Asmaa Seddik opened their “dream practice” Innova Dental in 2019. Their dream was halted due to the pandemic, which forced the dentists to put everything on hold until the province opened back up.

“Despite all the challenges and setbacks, they have achieved their goal and have made it to their one-year anniversary,” said a news release from the dentists.

To celebrate the occasion, the South Surrey dentists gave a gift card to one of its original customers and presented a oral health gift back to another family they treated.

