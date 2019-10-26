South Surrey-White Rock chamber seeks business award nominees

Nominations are open for the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Excellence Awards.
The event – the 21st annual – is set for Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Hazelmere Golf and Tennis Club (18150 8 Ave.) and nominees are sought in a variety of categories, including business of the year, non-profit of the year and businessperson of the year, among others.
The event is an opportunity to “celebrate the businesses taking a lead in our community,” the event website states.
For information on both sponsorship opportunities for the event, as well as nomination forms, contact the chamber office at 604-536-6844 or go online to www.sswrchamberofcommerce.ca