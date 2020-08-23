South Surrey trainer turns home into gym for people wary of crowded workout spaces

Kevin Reid says he specializes in helping seniors get into shape

A South Surrey personal trainer has “gymified” his home to give seniors – and people who may have concerns about attending a crowded workout facility – an option to get in shape.

Kevin Reid has been hosting personal training sessions for the past 16 years. After sustaining an injury while working another job, he took some time off and was about to re-open his business just as COVID-19 swept across the nation.

Instead of scaling back, Reid said he expanded his operation to give people an opportunity to workout in a safe environment.

Along with offering private classes, Reid said he also turns the keys over to people to have full run of the equipment without his assistance, if they so choose.

Reid said he put an emphasis on having fresh airflow and prioritized disinfecting equipment after each workout session. He limits the space to one person, or two if they are within the same social bubble.

The workout space is completely separate from the residence, he added.

“Even before COVID-19, hot, sweaty environments in traditional gyms are the perfect breeding ground for germs. And now there’s an increased risk using shared exercise equipment,” said Reid. “Larger facilities cater to high volumes of exercisers daily, but my daily maximum will be five sessions which amounts to a total of five to ten people per day.”

While open to people of all ages, Reid said he has most experience working with older people and particularly people who have suffered an injury.

Reid himself has had a number injuries, including multiple back surgeries and he’s currently nursing a knee injury.

He was supposed to have surgery on his knee in March, he said, but that was pushed back after the government postponed all elective surgeries.

“I’m the seniors guy,” he said. “I’m an expert at looking after seniors, even before this. Those are the people that need me most right now, they’re doing the least and they’re the most apprehensive. If there’s a person, a daughter or son who cares about their mom or dad, give me a call.”

Reid can be reached at 604-726-4703 or email at kkreid454@gmail.com

