South Surrey ‘Shred-a-thon’ to support Delta Gymnastics Society

A document-shredding event is scheduled for this weekend in support of a Lower Mainland youth sports organization.

On Sunday at Save-On Foods in Southpoint (3033 152 St.), from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., ShredWise and Save-On will host a ‘Shred-a-thon, proceeds from which will benefit the Delta Gymnastics Society.

A shredding truck will be on-site, and businesses and individuals are encouraged to bring bags and boxes of documents that they wish to be shredded.

“We are extremely grateful that Shred-Wise is sponsoring this event that provides the community with this fantastic opportunity to help keep their identity safe.” said Melissa Woodward, a parent organizer of the event.

“Donations received for this service from the local businesses and residents will directly benefit hard working athletes, so everyone is a winner with the “Shred-a-thon”.

Last month, Shred-Wise – a White Rock-based company – came under fire after an anonymous whistleblower told local media made that the company had left sensitive, unshredded documents and casino playing cards exposed to the public.

Company CEO Tino Fluckiger refuted those claims to the Peace Arch News, and said the matter has been turned over to the RCMP.

