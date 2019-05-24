South Surrey entrepreneurs launch compact scooter business

Aaron Hinks photoDoug Isaac, chief sales officer with eMuza, pictured with his compact scooter Tuesday. Isaac and business partner Kasia Thesen have obtained the rights to sell the lightweight mobility scooters in North America.

South Surrey resident Doug Isaac has been able to turn his mobility challenges into a business opportunity.

Isaac said while he’s physically fit, he has challenges walking long distances due to a series of injuries and surgeries, including a hip replacement.

It was his neighbour, Kasia Thesen, who suggested to him that should consider an eMuza scooter, which is a battery-operated system that can be folded into the size of a suitcase in less than 10 seconds.

“I did not want to use the traditional 250-pound (scooter),” said Isaac, who brought one of the eMuza scooters to the Peace Arch News office for a demonstration on Tuesday.

“I have a small compact car, I don’t have any help and when this came in, Kasia goes, ‘Jeez, Doug, this would be great for you.'”

Isaac and Thesen took the idea and turned it into a business, eMuza Mobility.

Isaac, who is the chief sales officer, said Thesen obtained exclusive rights to sell eMuza in North America, and they launched the White Rock-based business two months ago.

More information about the device can be found at emuzamobility.com/