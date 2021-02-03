Addictive Comedy (now Hilarapy) partners Lizzie Allan and Elaine Cheung (seen being congratulated by My Shanti owner Vikram Vij) were honored in the supporter of the arts business category in the South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Business Excellence Awards. (Adrienne Thiessen/Gemini Visuals photo)

South Surrey and White Rock Chamber’s Business Excellence awards return in online format

Nominations still open for virtual event planned for May

The South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Excellence Awards will return this year, but in an online-only version tentatively scheduled for May.

In a media release this week the chamber noted that while it had hoped to host a “small-scaled in person event” this year, organizers have opted for a virtual format, due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.

The newest edition of the event, which traditionally celebrates the hard work, strength and impact of the people behind the businesses in the community, will be titled A Celebration of Resilience, the release noted.

In addition to the 10 categories sponsored each year, a new Community Frontline Heroes Honor Roll has been introduced to recognize individuals in essential services who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic.

“We took some time to consider if we should even proceed with the event,” chamber executive director Ritu Khanna said.

“The feedback we received from many of our members was that having the event this year was perhaps more important than in any other year,” she added.

“(It will) help shine a light on the incredible resilience demonstrated by local businesses to survive and still make an impact, as well as recognize and honour the incredible efforts of those working in essential services.”

Nominations for all categories of the awards have been extended to Feb. 26, the release said, adding that more specifics of the event will be announced in coming months.

All details of categories – and the nomination link – can be found on www.sswrchamber.ca/business-excellence.

Updates will also be posted on the chamber’s social media accounts: @sswrchamber on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as on LinkedIn.

For general inquiries or for information about available sponsorship slots for this event, call 604-536-6844 or email admin@sswrchamber.ca

alex.browne@peacearchnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Peace Arch News

Previous story
Pitt Meadows business featured in Vogue U.K.

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Hope through ALS clinincal trials needed in the province, says B.C. man

    Greg Gowe, diagnosed with ALS calls on the government for better treatment options

  • Housing policy adopted by Houston council

    Just in time for last week being Literacy Week, January 24 to January 31, the Dze L K'ant Friendship Centre and Houston Link to Learning put up temporary "story walk" signs in Steelhead Park and the Duck Pond Walking Trails to help entertain and build literacy skills among younger readers.

  • Wood heating replacement rebate values increase

    Goal is to reduce particulate matter in the air

  • Crossroads Cannabis to have public hearing

    A public hearing is set for Crossroads Cannabis on Feb. 9, at 7 p.m., under the Village of Burns Lake liquor and cannabis policy, to collect the views of residents regarding the "Crossroads Cannabis" cannabis license application to operate a non-medical cannabis retail store at Unit A 166 Highway 16, which was previously the KFC.

  • OUR PLANETARY HEALTH: A plant-rich diet is good for people, and the planet

    The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated individual action, such as staying home and washing hands, in order to reduce harm to the greater community during a time of crisis.

  • Buck Flats road to see increased traffic until March 31

    The District of Houston is notifying residents of an increase in industrial, especially logging traffic between January 25 and March 31. The traffic will be turning on to the Buck Flats road at the intersection at six kilometres and down the hill to the Rabbit Trail. The additional traffic will be due to a temporary seasonal intersection at six kilometres then travelling northbound to the highway. "The intersection will be marked with signage indicating the activity, and there are adequate sightlines at the intersection for the road speeds," said the District's Facebook post. According to Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club, the spot is just below where the trails' parking lot turns in. "Please use caution and watch for trucks. Be uber cautious on those two tight corners - going up and down. Other years it was not a big problem as the road was very well maintained while logging traffic was involved. Heads up everyone!" said an email update from the ski club. (District of Houston photo/Houston Today)

  • LDAC’s first virtual concert and art show of the year released

    The first Lakes District Arts Council (LDAC) virtual performance and Off The Wall Art Show of the new year features photographs by the Southside's own Mike Robertson and music by the classical piano and violin duo of meagan&amy.