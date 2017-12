Spin to Win was whirling like a helicopter at Extra Foods for the local food bank

Residents had a lot of fun and donation to a good cause during the South Quesnel Business Association’s Spin to Win promotion for the Food Bank at Extra Foods on Dec. 1. SQBA director Jay Ham, left, director Tobi Weightman and SQBA president Janelle Antonick posed with their kiosk.

TRACEY ROBERTS PHOTO