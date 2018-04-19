Sooke hosting SuperHost training session

Course runs May 12 at Prestige Hotel

Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce will hold a SuperHost training session at the Prestige Hotel on May 12.

SuperHost offers customer service training for front-line employees in the tourism industry.

Chamber president Lorna Danylchuk is a SuperHost trainer and will teach the Sooke program.

The one-day course will focus on workplace communication, problem solving, and managing customer and employer expectations.

The course runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spaces are limited, so please email the chamber at info@sookeregionchamber.com for more information on registration.

Previous story
Fund to be set up for ‘orphaned’ B.C. oil and gas wells
Next story
New and expanding businesses abound around Castlegar

Just Posted

Terrace roller derby team solidifies strong start to season

 

VIDEO: Two Langley musicians join Motown Meltdown

 

Sooke hosting SuperHost training session

  • 17 hours ago

 

Letter: Nuu-chah-nulth people mourn chief

  • 17 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • New and expanding businesses abound around Castlegar

    Fourteen vacant commercial spaces have been filled in recent months

  • Black Press Media acquires two new Alaska newspapers

    New Media Investment Group to acquire the Akron (OH) Beacon Journal while Black Press Media takes on daily newspapers in Juneau and Kenai Alaska

  • Sooke hosting SuperHost training session

    Course runs May 12 at Prestige Hotel

  • Neskonlith career fair aims to open doors

    Pleasant Valley Secondary student Danielle Boone sees how she did on a weld simulator with Kim Noakes, Okanagan College's marketing and recruitment co-ordinator for Women in Trades Training during a job and career fair Friday, April 13, at the Salmon Arm Recreation Centre. The event was sponsored by the Neskonlith Indian Band with support from Okanagan College and Community Futures.