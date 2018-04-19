Sooke hosting SuperHost training session

Course runs May 12 at Prestige Hotel

Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce will hold a SuperHost training session at the Prestige Hotel on May 12.

SuperHost offers customer service training for front-line employees in the tourism industry.

Chamber president Lorna Danylchuk is a SuperHost trainer and will teach the Sooke program.

The one-day course will focus on workplace communication, problem solving, and managing customer and employer expectations.

The course runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spaces are limited, so please email the chamber at info@sookeregionchamber.com for more information on registration.