Sooke chamber hosts business strategies seminar

The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free seminar on Sept. 18 entitled Essential Business Strategies for Sooke Business Owners.

The seminar focuses on the human resource tools available to members and will provide information on the Canada Pension Plan.

There’s no cost for the event. The chamber will provide free appetizers and non-alcoholic drinks for those in attendance.

Registration is required for the seminar and will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event takes place at the Sooke Fire Rescue volunteer firefighter’s Lounge at 2225 Otter Point Rd. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The seminar starts at 6 p.m.

To register for the event, business owners are asked to contact the chamber at sookechamber2014@gmail.com.

