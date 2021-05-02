SNC-Lavalin wins engineering award for Qualicum Beach project

An artificial estuary is being created for Beach Creek in Qualicum Beach. (Town of Qualicum Beach photo)

SNC-Lavalin has won the Natural Resource and Habitat category of the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies B.C. annual awards program.

The engineering company is being recognized for developing a comprehensive revitalization plan of the Beach Creek Estuary in Qualicum Beach.

ACEC-BC is the voice of consulting engineering companies in B.C. The awards celebrate excellence and recognize innovation in consulting engineering that is a cut above the rest. The winning companies with projects in the Natural Resource and Habitat category:

1. SNC-Lavalin for its Qualicum Beach Waterfront – Beach Creek Estuary Enhancement

2. Morrison Hershfield for its Charter Telecom Headquarters Passive Building

3. McElhanney for its Comox Valley Watermain Leak

4. BGC Engineering for its Integrated Provincial Flood and Steep Creek Assessments

5. Parsons for its Transportation Trade Network Analysis Study

READ MORE: Nanaimo firm makes successful bid to build $3.3M roundabout in Qualicum Beach

SNC-Lavalin was commissioned by the Town of Qualicum Beach to undertake conceptual and detailed design of the Beach Creek estuary enhancement in close collaboration with Koers & Associates Engineering Ltd., responsible for all upland works.

The $2.2 million Beach Creek Estuary revitalization project is part of the town’s Memorial Avenue Upgrade that include a roundabout conversion, modifications to the seawall and waterfront walkway, a public viewing platform and walkway.

This project re-establishes an artificial estuary for Beach Creek that will restore natural conditions to a creek outlet, enhance fish access and reduce predation on salmon returning to spawn. It will also install an upland sediment control structure in Beach Creek to eliminate the clam shell dredging, detrimental to fish habitat, currently employed in the golf course irrigation pond. The structures will allow sediment collection and deposition to the foreshore. Also, increase resiliency to extreme weather events and sea level rise by constructing a “soft” shore armouring approach as identified in the Waterfront Master Plan.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News