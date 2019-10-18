Small Business Week is around the corner

Support by taking pics at your favourite local shop and posting with #ShopSmallBiz from Oct 20-26

Last year’s Quesnel and District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence award winners, many of whom are small businesses. This year’s awards will be presented Oct. 26. Observer file photo

During the month of October, our local MLA and members of the BC Liberal Caucus are joining British Columbians in celebrating the small- and medium-sized business sector in our province.

“We want to recognize the vital contribution that small- and medium-sized businesses make to the fabric of our economy and to our local communities,” Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes, who is the BC Liberal Small Business Critic, said in a news release.

Oakes notes that more than one million British Columbians work in the small business sector. She is encouraging everyone to show their support by visiting their favourite small business and posting a picture on social media using the hashtag #ShopSmallBiz, particularly with Small Business Week coming up Oct. 20-26.

“By showing your support for local small business, you are not only helping to promote a local entrepreneur — you are also supporting your own community and our province,” said Oakes.

In celebrating Small Business Month, Oakes also highlighted how government can help small- and medium-sized businesses.

“Government has an important role to play to promote entrepreneurship and enable small- and medium-sized businesses to flourish and provide more employment opportunities,” she said. “This can be done by removing the burden of unnecessary and restrictive red tape and encouraging a competitive marketplace through lower taxes.”

