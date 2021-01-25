Small Business BC Awards now open for public nominations

Until March 8, Small Business BC encourages the public to support and nominate their favourite small business in B.C. (submitted photo)

If you have a favourite small business, you can show them some appreciation.

Small Business BC is now accepting nominations from the public for their Small Business BC Awards. Until March 8, British Columbians can visit smallbusinessbc.ca/awards to nominate a local small business they love for an award that recognizes their contributions.

This year, the annual awards will honour entrepreneurs who were creative, determined and there for their communities when they needed them most.

New to the Small Business BC Awards is the Solopreneur Award, which recognizes outstanding individuals who started successful businesses and that can demonstrate vision, resilience and passion in achieving their goals.

The Best Community Impact Award will recognize businesses that have given back to their community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Best Innovation Award honours businesses that have pivoted and changed their business model to succeed in 2020.

Businesses can be nominated by both the businesses themselves and by members of the public who wish to show their support for an entrepreneur in their community.

For more information about the Small Business BC awards and to nominate a small business in your community, visit smallbusinessbc.ca/awards.

