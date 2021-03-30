SilverStar pivots amid new COVID-19 orders

With one week to go, dining options shift under new public health orders

SilverStar Mountain Resort is still slated to close for the season April 5, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

SilverStar Mountain Resort is up against new public health orders and Mother Nature ahead of its April 5 closing date.

Due to warmer weather forecasted in the days to come, the resort has closed Putnam Creek (backside) due to safety and risk management, communications manager Chantelle Deacon said.

“We closed our backside after recent snow profiles conducted by patrol in Putnam Creek showed a warming snowpack, which is a precursor to isothermal conditions,” she said.

The province announced new health orders suspending dine-in options to curb the spread of COVID-19 after a surge in cases and the local ski resort has made appropriate changes to ensure adherence.

The brown bag day-use areas have been closed but hungry skiers and snowboarders can still grab a bite outdoors at the Red Antler or Town Hall/Coffee+, which is open for takeout.

The Den and Paradise Camp are now closed for the season, Deacon said.

Day-use lockers are also closed for the season.

