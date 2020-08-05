Shuswap wineries medal at national championships

Celista Estate Winery’s Celista Cuvee and Marg’s Rose received double gold medals while their Oak Barrel Foch Reserve earned a gold medal and their Siegerrebe a bronze at this year’s All Canadian Wine Championships. (Contributed)

A Shuswap winery struck gold at this year’s All Canadian Wine Championships.

Celista Estate Winery was one of 130 wineries from across the nation with competing wines in this year’s championships. Judges were particularly impressed with Celista Estate Winery’s Celista Cuvee and Marg’s Rose, both of which were awarded double gold medals. Celista’s Oak Barrel Foch Reserve received a gold medal and their Siegerrebe a bronze.

Salmon Arm’s Ovino Winery, owned and operated by John and Catherine Koopmans, also earned medals at the event. Their Momento earned a silver while their Pinot Grigio, Pinot Tramino and Entice wines each received a bronze.

Jake and Margaret Ootes, who own and operates Celista Estate Winery, said they were overjoyed by the wins, adding to the 100-plus medals won during the winery’s 11 years in business.

“We are so proud of our team – vineyard workers, tasting room staff, outside sales reps and most of all our winemaker, Lee Holland,” said the Ootes. “Lee has been our winemaker since start up. I am incredibly pleased for him. These awards are a testament to his incredible skill, and of course his first-class palate.”

The All Canadian Wine Championships, held on July 25 at Niagara Peninsula, Ontario, is the oldest and one of the largest wine competitions in the country. Wines were blind tasted by eleven professional judges including wine journalists, wine makers, wine retailers and wine educators.

The Ootes credit the location of their winery, it’s air flow, soil, sun exposure, water and moisture conditions, as major factors in their success.

Ovino Winery, located at 1577 Yankee Flats Road, is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with limited tastings and physical distancing in effect. Celista Estate Winery, located at 2319 Beguelin Road, Celista, is open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit the wineries’ individual Facebook pages or websites at ovinowinery.com and celistawine.com.

