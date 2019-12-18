A wedding provider in the North Shuswap is offering discounted ceremonies for couples looking to elope on the last day of 2019. (Pixabay image)

Shuswap pop-up wedding event offers chance to tie the knot before year’s end

Officiant Danielle Dufour wants to take some of the fiancial strain out getting hitched

A wedding officiant is making tying the knot before 2019 ends more affordable with New Year’s Eve pop-up weddings.

Danielle Dufour said she has seen the great financial lengths some couples have gone through to make a romantic and memorable wedding. She said she wants to make things easier for couples who dreamed of getting married in 2019. Dufour is offering a private officiated service either at her studio space or on the beach in the North Shuswap. An advertisement for the event invites couples to book one-hour time slots for their wedding, including a marriage at the stroke of midnight.

The advertisement for the pop-up weddings states that professional photography and an off-site reception dinner are possible add-ons.

“The whole idea is to offer a really romantic, unique event for them to take advantage of,” Dufour said. “I don’t want them to feel they’re sacrificing anything.”

Dufour said the discounted weddings are a response to the rising cost of many other things such as housing, which can be a major obstacle for a newly-married couple trying to start a life together.

For more additional or booking information, visit lifeforceenergy.net.

