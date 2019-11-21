Shuswap farm receives award for high animal welfare standards

The Keenan family moved from the Lower Mainland to start a farm on their Yankee Flats Road property in 2017. (Keenan Family Farms/ Facebook)

A Shuswap farm has been recognized for its high animal welfare standards and sustainable agriculture methods.

A Greener World (AGW) has awarded the Keenan Family Farms from Yankee Flats Road its top environmental and animal welfare certification.

In a news release, it states that the pigs, sheep and laying hens at Keenan Family Farms are now Certified Animal Welfare Approved.

“This certification and food label lets consumers know these animals are raised outdoors on pasture or range in accordance with the highest animal welfare standards in the U.S. and Canada, using sustainable agriculture methods on an independent farm. Consumer Reports has rated Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW as a ‘highly meaningful’ label for farm animal welfare, outdoor access and sustainability – and the only animal welfare certification in which they have confidence,” states the news release.

AGW identifies, audits, certifies and promotes practical, sustainable farming systems by supporting farmers and ranchers and informing consumers.

“Like other Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW farmers across the country, James and Chelsea Keenan recognize the growing consumer interest in how animals are raised on farms. Managing animals outdoors on pasture or range has known benefits for animals, consumers and the environment,” writes AGW.

The Keenans, a first-generation farming family, raise their pigs, sheep and laying hens on 35 acres of forested areas and rolling hills. The farm uses rotational grazing practices and sustainable farming techniques, which result in lower environmental impact and a higher quality product.

“Pasture-raised, non-GMO fed animals produce higher quality meat and eggs,” states Chelsea Keenan. “In addition to the superior finished product, the sustainability of the land is of high importance to us. Rationally grazing all of our animals is essential because each species is moved to fresh space according to their impact on the land. Once each group is moved, we reseed and let the land rest and regrow behind them. This practice ensures the sustainability of our land for the future and even more importantly the health and happiness of our animals.”

Andrew Gunther, executive director with AGW states: “We’re proud to certify farms like Keenan Family Farms that have demonstrated their commitment to transparency and verified, high-welfare, farming practices. These stewards of the countryside are quite literally building a greener world while producing delicious food, and we’re honored to help consumers find them – and in doing so choose products that match their values.”

For more information about Keenan Family Farms, visit the farm’s website: keenanfamilyfarms.ca or go to Facebook or Instagram. You can e-mail Chelsea Keenan at chelsea@keenanfamilyfarms.ca. For more information about A Greener World, visit agreenerworld.org.

