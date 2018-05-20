Shooting Star brings youthful energy to group

Ashley Duggan (left) and Megan Jordan were finalists for the Vernon Women in Business Jan White Memorial Award. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

At just 28-years-old, Megan Jordan is one of the youngest business owners in town and likely the youngest member of Vernon Women in Business.

In fact, she has only been a VWIB member for two months. But in that short time, she has stepped up to bring new life into what is the oldest women’s group in Vernon.

“This is a lady who has stepped up onto the executive council and she has really jumped in with both feet,” said Lacy Donald, VWIB webmaster.

Jordan, owner of ShopVernon.com, was a finalist in the 2018 Jan White Memorial Award. She was named the Shooting Star for her willingness to step up to a position with VWIB.

Shortly after joining the non-profit group, Jordan saw the opening for a communications director, which she has jumped right into. Along with a bachelor of arts and business background, Jordan holds a certificate in social marketing, therefore, she hopes to bring a fresh look to VWIB social media.

“Her willingness to step up like that is why we call her our shooting star,” said VWIB President Melody Martin.

The nod came as a complete surprise to Jordan, during the award luncheon at the Prestige Inn earlier this month.

“It’s surreal, especially being such a new member to Women In Business,” said the Sorrento product, who is “honoured to be a part of such an amazing group of women.”

Jordan moved to Vernon in 2015 and started the ShopVernon.com business in November 2017.

“I had always wanted to work for myself,” said Jordan, who grew up with an entrepreneurial father and was raised with a passion for supporting local businesses.

Wanting to make a positive impact on the small business sector in Vernon, ShopVernon.com is a perfect fit.

“When I found out it was about supporting local business the idea really resonated with me,” said the Salmon Arm Secondary School grad, who was going to school for accounting at the time.

The thought of fulfilling a lifelong dream of becoming an entrepreneur led her straight to Community Futures, which helped her obtain a loan to purchase the business and she hasn’t stopped smiling since.

“She’s a millennial trying to run this business on her own,” said Martin, who is looking forward to her social media expertise.

Jordan also works for Peak Public Relations, where she provides social media management to clients. When she is not busy with her ventures, she enjoys the outdoors: hiking, biking, snowboarding, laying on a beach and horseback riding.

“I personally admire her,” said Donald. “Her energy is just fabulous and I think she is going to do amazing things.”

@VernonNewsjennifer@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.