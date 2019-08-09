Sesame sauce from popular Victoria Japanese restaurant now for sale

Announcement met with viral response from fans on Facebook

The Japanese Village Restaurant in Victoria is now selling containers of its sesame sauce. (Facebook/The Japanese Village Restaurant - Victoria)

A popular Victoria Japanese restaurant is now selling its sesame sauce, and the decision seems to be going over well with fans.

“Got sauce? We do! Now you can too!” Japanese Village Restaurant wrote on its Facebook page Friday, announcing the sesame sauce would now be available for purchase.

“Just in time for your BBQ this weekend!”

The post was published shortly before noon and within two hours it had garnered roughly 40 shares and more than 130 comments.

“Omg so excited!!” one person commented.

“Breaking news,” another said.

The sauce will be sold in 8-oz. containers for $9.50, the restaurant wrote in response to a handful of wondering comments.

But, be warned, quantities will be limited.

“Limited quantities available daily, so come in early to avoid disappointment,” the restaurant’s initial post read.

Japanese Village Restaurant — voted best Japanese restaurant in this year’s Black Press Media’s Best of the City awards — is located on Broughton Street, between Blanshard and Douglas streets.

