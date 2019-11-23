Senior concierge service launched in South Surrey/White Rock

Contributed photo Erica Kerry has started Renewed Living, that aims to guide seniors through the process of finding the right senior-living community and resources.

A woman who’s made it her business to guide seniors who are looking to transition to a senior-living community says her passion for the job is rooted in childhood memories of spending time with her grandparents and great aunts.

“After school I would go to my grandparents’ home twice a week and the rest of the week to the home of my two great aunts’ (who could have been White Rock’s Golden Girls!),” Erica Kerry explains in a press release announcing the launch of her Renewed Living company.

“Every afternoon at 3:30 while I enjoyed fresh baked cookies and milk, they would often have their neighbours over for cocktails. I loved listening to their conversations and laughing at all of their funny stories. As a result of these experiences, I always knew that I wanted to work with seniors and help them live their best and most fulfilling lives possible.”

Kerry went on to earn a diploma in gerontology-based therapeutic recreation and dementia care provider certification.

With 16 years in the field before embarking on her new business, she describes Renewed Living – which launched Oct. 1 – as “a senior living concierge service to help seniors navigate the next chapter of their lives with ease.”

Services, available Lower Mainland-wide, include everything from accompanying clients on facility tours, to support with downsizing, packing and moving.