Semiahmoo Shopping Centre raises $7,900 for South Surrey/White Rock food bank

Shredding event held in partnership with Surrey firefighters and Shredwise Shredding

Semiahmoo Shopping Centre, in partnership with Shredwise Shredding and Surrey firefighters, raised nearly $8,000 for the Sources South Surrey/White Rock Food Bank. (Contributed photo)

Semiahmoo Shopping Centre, with support from Shredwise Shredding and Surrey firefighters, raised $7,900 for the Sources South Surrey/White Rock Food Bank.

The fundraiser also collected 768 pounds of food.

“It’s the biggest shredding fundraiser we have ever done for Sources Food Bank,” shopping centre marketing director Jeri Cox told Peace Arch News via email.

The by-donation shredding event was held March 20 at the Semiahmoo Shopping Centre from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Sources White Rock/South Surrey Food Bank was thrilled with the results and are planning it again for next year!” Cox said.

Peace Arch News