Seeing double at FYi clinic in Comox Valley

Patients at FYi Optometry Clinic in Courtenay were seeing double recently, as Dr. Lyle Myrfield worked alongside his son, Dr. Adam Myrfield.

Lyle Myrfield moved to the Comox Valley in 1982 with his wife, Cheryl, and took over the optometry practice of Dr. Melville. Moving to their current location on 11th street in Courtenay in 1992 they have since grown to a three-clinic, nine-optometrist group.

Parents who enjoy their profession often hope that their children might follow in their footsteps. Myrfield finally had the honour of another optometrist in the family when his youngest of four children decided to pursue the profession. “There was always lots of discussion around the dinner table,” says Adam. “I was drawn to healthcare but he also showed me how much you can contribute to your community as an optometrist.”

Even if your children follow your path, they don’t always return home and there isn’t always an opportunity at the practice. But Adam worked at the clinics as a student, and patients, staff and doctors were all impressed by his calm, kind disposition and looked forward to welcoming him.

Adam Myrfield finished his final clinical practicum at a navy hospital in Japan just as COVID-19 swept the world. He made it home at the end of March and reunited with his partner and fellow optometrist, Dr. Taylor Olson. Olson, who grew up in Kamloops, has also decided to make the Comox Valley home. The two had a ‘COVID’ graduation as students were unable to travel back to university due to the pandemic. Family and friends helped them make the best of it with a drive-by celebration.

COVID has changed many businesses and professions, and optometry is no different. Seeing fewer patients to keep numbers down, optometrists now wear masks and have plastic shields to keep everyone safe.

Lyle Myrfield was delighted to work a few days with his son in recent weeks but has made the decision to retire after serving the people of the Comox Valley for 38 years. Young Myrfield has big boots to fill, as his dad is a past president of Courtenay Rotary and has always been an active member of the community. His booming laugh will be missed around the clinic, but everyone is excited about the newest doctors to join.

Dr. Adam Myrfield and Dr. Taylor Olson are welcoming new patients at the Courtenay, Willow Point and Campbell River FYi Clinics. No referral is required.

Comox Valley Record