Second non-stop flight added between Prince George and Victoria

Starting June 23 flyers will have the choice of flying in the morning or afternoon

Pacific Coastal Airlines have announced a new non-stop flight for its Prince George to Victoria route beginning June 23. (Photo provided by Pacific Coastal Airlines)

Pacific Coastal Airlines is gearing up for summer with the announcement of their 2019 summer schedule for the Prince George to Victoria route. Starting on June 23, a second non-stop daily flight between the Victoria International Airport (YYJ) and Prince George Airport (YXS) will be added.

Operating morning and afternoon from Sunday to Friday, the two non-stop flights will operate on the 19-seat Beechcraft 1900D, adding more headroom and resulting in a 27 per cent increase in overall seat capacity.

In a statement, Pacific Coastal says the added flight will provide Prince George travellers the ability to connect to more destinations through Victoria’s airport, while Victoria-based business and government passengers may benefit from same-day return travel opportunities.

The flights, only lasting an hour and 40 minutes, are the only ones offered between Victoria and Prince George with no connecting stop at Vancouver International Airport.

For more information or to book flights visit the website at pacificcoastal.com or call 1-800-663-2872.

