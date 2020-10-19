Searching for your next home? This Victoria-focused app makes it easy!

Use the technology you know to find the home you'll love

Find your next home with the Property Dive app: Enter your preferences into the user-friendly platform, then the intuitive app delivers the options that match your criteria right to your phone.

A brand new residential rental app puts your next home in the palm of your hand.

Using the technology you’re already familiar with – the ability to swipe right on something, or someone, you’re interested in – Property Dive lets you customize your preferences for the home you’re looking for.

The intuitive app then delivers the options that match your criteria right to your phone, explains Jody Epp, VP Operations for app developer Beadle Technologies.

“We’ve all experienced the frustration of wading through various home options, and getting our hopes up when you find one or two you want to view, only find out there’s no on-site laundry, or secure parking. Property Dive eliminates that frustration.”

The Victoria-based development and technology company launched the free app this summer as a way to make it quicker and easier to narrow your home choices – vital in a competitive rental and real estate market.

Initial user reviews have been extremely positive, allowing the app developers to fine-tune its features, Epp says, noting that while Property Dive has been launched in Victoria and Nanaimo with an initial focus on rentals, it will expand to other markets in the coming weeks.

App users will find more than 100,000 current listings, drawn from existing sources such as UsedNanaimo.ca, UsedVictoria.ca, rental.ca and rentboard.ca, as well as from property owners and managers who can submit their available properties.

No surprise, as word of the user-friendly app spreads and improvements continue based on user feedback, Property Dive has seen an 1,000 per cent uptick in user growth, Epp says.

Here’s how it works:

Download the Property Dive app to your Apple or Android smartphone.

Set your search parameters for the long-term home rental or real estate purchase you’re looking for, considering your “must haves” and your wants. Criteria can include things like location, the number of rooms, baths, parking, pet policy, on-site laundry and price, for example.

Using a smart matching system, Property Dive will generate the best options for you to consider.

Explore the listings, browsing photos, pinpointing the home locations on the in-app map, and more, then connect with the property managers to view.

Available for both Apple and Android platforms, find Property Dive online at the App Store and on Google Play.

Beadle Technologies is part of the Victoria-based Beadle Group of companies, involved in the Island’s real estate and property development industries for decades.

Victoria News