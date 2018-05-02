Save-On-Foods raising money for BC Children’s Hospital

White Rock shoppers will be given an opportunity to throw a pie at a store manager

From left, Save-On-Foods employees Alex Zomorrodi, Kevin Otto, Zade Cawley, Chad Stewart and Melody Harder, prepare for a fundraising event scheduled for May 5. (Aaron Hinks photo)

If there was ever a time to throw a pie in someone’s face, this would be it.

The store manager and assistant store manager of White Rock’s Save-On-Foods will be sitting in front of the store Saturday, and have loaned their face as the target for potential pie throwers.

The event serves as a kickoff for Save-On-Foods annual Round Up For Kids campaign, which raises money for BC Children’s Hospital.

For $3 a pie, shoppers will be asked if they would like to participate in the event. Organizers will also be selling hot-dogs with all proceeds directed to the children’s hospital.

Store manager Zade Cawley told Peace Arch News Friday that he’s never had a pie thrown in his face before, but he’s excited to be participating in the event.

“I’m stoked on it,” he said. “Bring it on.”

Before posing for a photograph with pies on Friday, Cawley joked with his staff that they would likely be in line to throw a pie at him.

The event is to take place in front of the White Rock location from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 5.