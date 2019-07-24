(L-R) Jaye Murray (Sources food bank manager), Sierra Magnusson, Lance Morrow, Denise Darrell (executive director, Sources food bank), Audrey Vielfaure, Stephen Tetreau (assistant manager, Semiahmoo Save-on), Paula Malz (assistant manager), Ian Ecclestone, Mark Heywood, Zade Cawley (store manager White Rock), Justin Williams, Gloria Hazelman, Lorne Stapleton (assistant manager, South Point) and Rob Dodd.

Save-On Foods raises $5,420 for Sources food bank

Share It Forward initiative held June 13-19

A pair of South Surrey Save-On-Foods locations has raised more than $5,000 for Sources White Rock/South Surrey Food Bank.

According to a news release, the funds were raised through the Share It Forward campaign, an initiative that aims to “increase fundraising for Food Banks where we do business.”

Raised June 13-19, the funds represent 50 per cent of proceeds from the sale of Western Family products.

In total, $5,420 was raised.

Sources’ Jaye Murray and Denise Darrell received the cheque from Save-On officials on July 16.

– Tracy Holmes

