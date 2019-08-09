Save-On-Foods opens its newest location in Victoria

Save-On-Foods’ newest location opened Friday on Pandora Street in Victoria.

A sneak preview event Thursday evening offered a glimpse into the Pandora location, which will feature a number of made-in-store meal solutions from the Save-On-Foods Kitchen, such as a mix-and-match wing bar, fresh sushi and more. In addition to an in-store pharmacy and a large variety of local products on the shelves, this location will also offer online shopping pickup.

Save-On-Foods, Western Canada’s largest grocery retailer, officially opened its Pandora Street location at 7 a.m on Friday with special grand opening celebrations continuing into the weekend including promotions, food sampling, prizes and plenty of family fun .

The store is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

