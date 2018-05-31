Save-On-Food golfers top half million for sick kids

Close to $600,000 was raised for sick children in one day of golf by the Langley-based Save-On-Foods. (Special to the Langley Advance)

As the commercials claim, Save-On-Foods goes the extra mile. Well, they did just that Wednesday, in aid of sick children.

Save-On-Foods, which has its head office in Langley, held its 23rd annual charity golf tournament, raising $580,348 for the cause.

The tournament, held at Northview Golf and Country Club in Surrey, was sold out with 360 golfers.

The event raised money for five children’s hospitals in Western Canada, including the BC Children’s Hospital. Others include two in Alberta, one in Saskachewan, and the other in Manitoba.

“Each year we are blown away by the support of our amazing suppliers and business partners who come together for a common goal of supporting the most precious members of our communities – our kids,” said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones.

“Our relationship with our suppliers and business partners goes beyond business; they are an extension of our Save-On-Foods family and for that, we are so thankful.”

Save-On-Foods, its supplier partners, team members, and customers have donated more than $30 million to children’s hospitals and contributes $3 million annually to food banks across Western Canada.