Sandy Ridge Construction wins national award

The Micku family, Brandon, Ashley, Dave, Pamela and Justin, of Sandy Ridge Construction, took top honours at ICF Builder Awards in Las Vegas. (Photo contributed)

The Micku family, owners of Sandy Ridge Construction, took top honours at the national ICF Builder Awards for their subdivision, Country View Estates.

“I was kind of surprised,” said Pamela Micku. “They said, ‘We need you in Las Vegas – you’re winning an award.'”

Out of all North America and the United Kingdom, they won gold in the ‘development division.’

The ICF (Insulated Concrete Forms) Builder Awards judges liked the complexity of the design, the striking architecture and the challenges the construction team overcame to set a new standard in the ICF industry. Every home in Country View Estates is being built with the Amvic brand ICF system.

“It’s unique to have a subdivision with ICF, but ICF is 80 per cent more efficient than a wood-framed house and that’s huge for heating and cooling costs.”

Pamela said the Master of Ceremonies at the award went out of his way to explain to crowd of 300 construction professionals where Salmon Arm was.

“He said, ‘It’s west of the Rockies between the mountains and Vancouver in the Okanagan Valley… He tried to put Salmon Arm on the map.”

Renaissance Joinery & Millwork featured in magazine

A popular magazine featured work by a local company, Renaissance Joinery & Millwork. In the February edition of Canadian House & Home, several pictures of their cabinets are featured in a home in central Alberta.

“I didn’t even know they were doing it until the last minute,” said Darcy Reuttlinger, owner of Renaissance Joinery & Millwork, referring to the article.

He said the entire 10-person team at the company worked on the project in some way or another and they spent many weeks in Alberta.

“We’ve worked with the designer, Nyla Free, on other projects, she’s a great person to work with.”

The cabinets range in style and material, giving the place an eclectic look. Sometimes the designer gave them sketches and sometimes just some basic ideas and they did the rest.

“We love being creative,” added Free.

hOurSpace available for community use

If you need some peace and quiet while you work, drop into hOurSpace on 4th St., right below the Scotiabank, across from the post office.

“We have 1,300 sq. feet and we weren’t getting much use out of it, so we thought to either give it up or use it for something that would benefit the community,” said Ken Dryden. “We renovated it – it’s a lot more open. It’s European in a sense. It’s clean and bright. There’s furniture, a kitchen, a lounge or meeting room and two offices we rent out.”

It’s free to drop-in or you can buy a membership. Memberships come in three levels: basic ($30), community partner ($125) and an all-in membership ($300), which give varying degrees of use of the private offices and after-hour access.

“We’re not aiming to make money,” said Ken. “We just want to pay our bills. Ten percent of what we make is going back to community charities.”

He said this kind of co-working space is becoming more and more popular.

“There’s kind of a philosophy behind it. It’s kind of a new way of working – not everyone in their cubicles. It’s perfect if you work remotely or if you work out of your home and you need to get out. It’s a very welcoming space.”

To find out more phone 250-832-2842 or 250-832-9142.

