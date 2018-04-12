Salmon Arm realtor leads real estate board

A Salmon Arm realtor is taking the helm of the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board (OMREB), the largest regional board in the B.C. Interior.

Marv Beer, a licensed realtor, real estate broker and brokerage owner in Salmon Arm, now leads a Board of 11 realtors, succeeding president Tanis Read, who will continue as past president.

The new board of directors was sworn in at its 59th annual general meeting April 5 in Kelowna.

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of an organization that is fast evolving into one that is leading edge and forward looking,” commented Beer.

“I’m excited to play a role alongside my fellow Directors in OMREB’s delivery of strong advocacy, professional development and exciting new technology and tools, helping our members in their quest to deliver exceptional service to local real estate consumers.”

Beer, a realtor and real estate broker-owner who has worked in both Alberta and B.C., has been licensed as a realtor since 2004, an OMREB member for six years, a director on the board since 2015 and served as vice president this past year. Beer is joined by Vice President Michael Loewen, a Kelowna realtor.

In addition to Beer, Loewen, and Read, the full 2018/2019 OMREB Board of Director complement includes Tina Cosman of Salmon Arm, Kim Heizmann and Joe Pearson of the Vernon area and Dean Desrosiers, Kent Jorgenson, Sheryl Lobsinger and Cliff Shillington of the Kelowna region.

The new board of directors, which takes office effective immediately, supports the work of more than 1,200 local realtors, which, in turn, offers protection and peace of mind for local real estate consumers.