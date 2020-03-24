Salmon Arm mall closes in response to COVID-19, stores adjust hours

With Salmon Arm businesses opting to close their doors in response to COVID-19, so to has the Mall at Piccadilly.

The mall’s management announced on Monday, March 23 that the shopping centre would be closed to the public until further notice in response to COVID-19. Stores at the mall with outside access would continue to operate with reduced hours: Canadian Tire, from Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Save On Foods, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Shoppers Drug Mart, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Other exceptions include InView Optical, which will be open by appointment only and Shuswap Health Foods, which will be open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and closed Sundays.

At Centenoka Park Mall, the mall itself remains open but washrooms are closed to the public, and measures are in place to disinfect and sanitize throughout the mall every two hours. Some businesses remain open but with adjusted hours of operation and/or limited access. As of Tuesday, March 24, doors at No Frills remained open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekly, as well as from 7 to 8 a.m. Monday and Thursday for customers needing assistance or consideration, including seniors. For updates, visit the mall’s Facebook page.

