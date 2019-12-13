Salmon Arm dentist follows in family’s footsteps

Brandon Schiffner of Salmon Arm's Chu Dental, accompanied by spouse, Dr. Kristy Chu and son Leo, receives his fellowship from the Pierre Fouchard Academy, an honour granted to those considered most outstanding leaders in various fields of dentistry. (Photo contributed)

A Salmon Arm dentist was recently recognized as a leader in his profession.

Dr. Brandon Schiffner of Chu Dental received a fellowship from the Pierre Fauchaud Academy of Canada. The honour is given to those who are among the most outstanding leaders in various fields of dentistry.

In Schiffner’s seven and-a-half years of practice he has served as Salmon Arm Dental Society president, Thompson Okanagan Dental Society secretary-treasurer, Thompson Okanagan Dental Society president, Thompson Okanagan representative for the College of Dental Surgeons of BC, and has been actively serving on Shuswap Lake General Hospital’s dental on-call system.

Schiffner has provided free emergency dental service at the former Living Waters Emergency clinic. He has also has been instrumental in setting up a service in Vernon to provide services with an anesthesiologist for patients who are unmanageable in a dental office, either from fear or behavioural issues.

In addition to all his volunteer work, boss and father-in-law, Dr. Gerry Chu says Schiffner has been very keen in continuing dental education and “trying hard to balance his life being a great dad, husband and son-in-law!”

Doctors Gerry Chu and Kristy Chu, Gerry’s daughter and Schiffer’s spouse, were made fellows of the Pierre Fauchard Academy in 2017.

