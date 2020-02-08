Salmon Arm businesses invited to Paint the Town Red for hockey extravaganza

Businesses in town are invited to participate in the Paint the Town Red Storefront Window Decorating Contest, with judging scheduled for March 5. (Contributed)

With less than a month to go before Salmon Arm plays host to Rogers Hometown Hockey, local businesses are being invited to get in the game.

As the community will be showcased on the national stage, Downtown Salmon Arm and Salmon Arm Economic Development encourages participation in the Paint the Town Red Storefront Window Decorating Contest. Themes suggested include: Canadian pride, local hockey teams, favourite NHL teams and the love of hockey.

The cross-country celebration of the Canadian game is coming to Salmon Arm’s Marine Park on Saturday, March 7 through Sunday, March 8. It will feature two days of live entertainment, NHL alumni and hockey-themed activities, all concluding with an outdoor viewing party of an NHL game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Calgary Flames. Ron MacLean and Tara Slone will be broadcasting live on Sportsnet on site on March 8.

Hey #SalmonArm! It is time to dig out your hockey jerseys and dust off those skates. #HometownHockey is coming to our City. Lets get ready to show our love for hockey. @Rogers #JerseyDayinSA #SAbigideas pic.twitter.com/L14AGXwi3l — City of Salmon Arm (@SalmonArmBC) February 7, 2020

Businesses which go above and beyond to show their Salmon Arm or Canadian hockey spirit will be entered to win an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Rogers Hometown Hockey on Saturday, March 7.

Other prizes for best window and storefront displays include: Rogers Hometown Hockey swag bags, a Salmon Arm swag basket, and free admission to upcoming business workshops through Downtown Salmon Arm and the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society.

Businesses are asked to tag photos of their displays with: #HometownHockey, @Rogers and #SAbigideas, and ensure the posts are set to ‘public’ so the contest entry can be seen.

Judging will occur on Thursday, March 5 with Rogers Hometown Hockey (RHH) and members of council. RHH will be filming at various locations around Salmon Arm leading up to the event, so businesses are asked to have their entry ready by Monday, March 2.

Using the themes above, the community is also encouraged to wear red and white or their hockey jerseys on Fridays, beginning Feb. 14. Take a selfie on #JerseyDayinSA and use the hashtag to challenge friends, family and co-workers to boost interest in the event.

For questions regarding the Paint the Town Red Campaign, email Morgen Matheson, marketing coordinator at Salmon Arm Economic Development at marketing@saeds.ca, or Jennifer Broadwell with Downtown Salmon Arm at events@salmonarmdowntown.ca.

