Salmon Arm amends zoning to accommodate DeMille’s liquor sales application

Business must still receive provincial liquor licence, zoning change will also apply to neighbouring Pedro's

Following approval from the Agricultural Land Commission for retail liquor sales at DeMille’s Farm Market, the market must get zoning change approval from the city as well as a liquor licence from the provincial government. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Although DeMille’s Farm Market received approval from the Agricultural Land Commission to sell B.C. wine, beer and spirits, it has at least two more hoops to navigate before sales begin.

DeMille’s applied to the city to amend a zoning bylaw to include retail liquor sales.

Currently the city’s C8, farm produce commercial zone, does not include ‘licensee retail store’ as a permitted use.

The application for 3710 10th Ave. SW received preliminary approval at council’s Aug. 16 development and planning services meeting.

Staff pointed out there are only two locations zoned C8 in Salmon Arm; the other is neighbouring Pedro’s.

The change to the C8 zone, if given final approval, will also apply to Pedro’s. However, if the business wished to also sell local liquor products, it too would need approval from the ALC and the provincial government.

The ALC approved local liquor sales at DeMille’s Farm Market within the existing buildings only.

Coun. Tim Lavery, chair of the city’s agricultural advisory committee, said the committee “overwhelmingly” supported DeMille’s plan to support and promote local wineries, cideries, breweries and distilleries.

