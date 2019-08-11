Saanich might see a two-level bowling alley

The Banquet location in Fort McMurray, Alta. has six lanes and welcomes guests of all ages until 8 p.m. Patrons over 19 can stay until 2 a.m. (The Banquet Bar/Facebook)

After going many years without a place to bowl, Saanich residents will once again be able to tip-toe down the hardwood just like bowling legend Fred Flintstone.

A new bowling alley is being considered for Saanich and the proposed location, called The Banquet at Uptown, would be a two-storey complex with dining areas, several bars and 11 lanes.

This would be the second Banquet location as there is one already in operation in Fort McMurray, Alta., which opened on June 6. According to their website, patrons can enjoy bowling, food, signature drinks, live music and several other giant games including Giant Jenga and Giant Rubix Cube.

The company has applied to the B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for a change to the hours of sale outlined in its Food Primary license. This would permit the bowling alley to stay open and continue selling food and drinks until 2 a.m. rather than midnight — which is the default. The company has also applied for a condition that would allow occasional patron participation entertainment — anything that would have customers out of their seats such as live music and dancing.

Approval from the local government is required for the application to go through, so on behalf of The Banquet at Uptown, a Vancouver-based consulting company has requested that the District of Saanich Council support this application to extend the hours past midnight and allow patron participation entertainment.

A spokesperson for the District of Saanich said council will make a decision about the request during the Aug. 12 meeting. If council supports the application, they’ll also need to comment on how the bowling alley would affect those in the surrounding area.

If council approves the extended hours and patron participation entertainment, the next step will be to acquire a building permit and ensure the safety requirements laid out in the B.C. Building Code are met, said the District of Saanich spokesperson. As part of this process, the building plans will be reviewed by the Saanich Fire Department.

There hasn’t been a bowling alley in the Victoria area since Mayfair Lanes closed in the early 2000’s. If all goes according to plan, The Banquet at Uptown will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

