Rosters serves up Vernon pub expansion plans

New owners are expanding a long-standing popular sports pub that is often packed with patrons.

Rosters Sports Club will be modifying the existing building to expand the current bar capacity from 54 to 95. The expansion would create an additional 29-seating lounge at the rear of the building.

“We are requesting the hallways connecting the two areas as well as liquor service bar 2 be added to the license under club conditions,” said owner Hussein Hollands, in an application.

The club, which is also home to several racquet ball courts, is located at 53rd Avenue and 24th Street, adjacent to commercial and industrial properties.

“The subject property has been in operation for over 20 years. A change to the structure is not expected to negatively impact the community,” the city of Vernon states in a staff report.

One neighbouring resident, the lone respondent to the application, is excited to see an expansion.

“My husband and I totally support this application,” said Carol Pickard. “We enjoy walking to Rosters but it is way too small for the growing population. This will be a great addition to the neighbourhood.”

