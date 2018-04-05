Rossland commercial build complete

The new commercial building on the Old Rossland Cascade Highway has been completed.

Dan Eheler, owner of Seven Summits Contracting finished building a new commercial space on the Old Rossland Cascade Highway in February and still has space to rent. (Chelsea Novak/Rossland News)

The new commercial building on the Old Rossland Cascade Highway has been completed.

Dan Eheler, the owner of Seven Summits Contracting, constructed the building to fill a need for commercial space in Rossland.

Construction wrapped up in February and Eheler is now looking for at least one more tenant to fill the building.

He has been using the largest bay himself and he says he enjoys having a dry place to work and store equipment and inventory.

The largest bay is 1,700 square feet and the smaller bays are 1,200 square feet. All have 18-foot-high ceilings.

Eheler says a full-size logging truck can fit in the bays.

The building was also designed so that it’s possible to remove the walls between the bays to create a larger space.

Each unit is also equipped with a bathroom, as well as 600-volt power and a transformer to convert it to 208 volts.

Eheler says that a second commercial building that will share the same lot is currently in the design stage.

Anyone interested in renting a unit can contact Eheler at 250-512-9353.