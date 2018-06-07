Root Cellar’s ties to Saanich run deep

The Root Cellar is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Saanich. Over that time the business has grown from eight employees to more than 100 today. (Photo submitted)

A Saanich shopping fixture is celebrating a decade of serving the community.

The Root Cellar celebrates its 10th year in the community with official celebrations running until June 13.

The customer appreciation week will include demos from local producers including Babe’s Kombucha, Phillip’s Soda and Fatso Hybrid Peanut Butter, as well as an afternoon of cheese wheel cracking (and sampling) on Saturday, June 9, loads of live music performances (their very popular #rootcellarjams), the launch of a limited edition 10th birthday jute tote (with all proceeds going to their longtime community partner The Rainbow Kitchen), and giveaways galore including $1,000 in groceries.

Saturday also sees Root Cellar owners, Daisy and Adam Orser, along with owner and manager Phil Lafreniere, host a ‘fruit tent’ from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with free watermelon and jackfruit, and a few other surprises on hand to thank customers for their 10 years of loyalty.

“Our journey thus far has been one of pure joy,” said Daisy Orser. “We could not have dreamed of a more welcoming community, of more enthusiastic and loyal customers, of more dedicated and hard working team members, or of more committed growers and makers of the amazing food we have the pleasure of stocking our shelves with. We are celebrating a decade touched by each and every one of them, and are so very grateful for everyone’s contribution to our success.”

Opening in 2008, The Root Cellar has built a reputation for its farm fresh approach to food sourced with a local focus, and its championing of local farmers and producers throughout the years. The McKenzie Avenue store has expanded from its original 5,600 square feet to over 12,000 square feet. The Potting Shed florist and garden centre opened in May 2013, with the Chop Shop full-service butcher and deli following later that year, and the Coffee Project opening this March.

The last decade has seen The Root Cellar family grow from eight employees to more than 100 today.

