Revelstoke’s Village Idiot up for USA Today’s 10Best Apres Ski Bars

Last year the Village Idiot was voted the number two aprés ski bar according to USA Today’s Best10. This year they were once again one of 20 nominees. Voting closes Nov. 18. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke’s The Village Idiot Bar & Grill is once again nominated for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice award for Best Aprés-Ski Bar.

In 2018 the Idiot finished second out of 10 after Double Diamonds Bar in Steamboat Springs, Colo.

On their website, USA Today said that last years initial 20 nominees are chosen by the 10Best editors as well as experts Wendy Clinch of theskidive.com, Lyndell Keating of Powderhounds and Kristen Lummis of braveskimom.com. The top 10 winners are determined by popular vote.

This years experts were KC Deanem professional skier as well as Keating and Lummis.

Voting is open until Nov. 18 and the 2019 winners will be announced on Nov. 29.

To vote go to 10best.com/awards/travel/best-apres-ski-bar/the-village-idiot-bar-grill-revelstoke-b-c/

Also on the nominees list is HandleBar in Whistler, it and the Idiot are the only two nominees in Canada.

The nomination describes the Idiot as “unapologetically Canadian”, and invites people to go if they want to people watch over a drink.

