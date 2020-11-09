Revelstoke Business Excellence Award winners announced in virtual ceremony

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce is celebrating their 125th anniversary

Tyler Maki was once again the master of ceremonies for the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Excellence Awards. The ceremony was done virtually this year. (Screenshot)

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Business Excellence Awards virtually, Nov. 7.

Usually a large banquet with a glitzy ceremony, the event was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions around gatherings, however, the silent auction is still taking place online.

The community was asked for nominations at the end of September and the nominees were announced in October.

READ MORE: Chamber of Commerce announces Business Excellence Awards nominees

New this year was an award recognizing a business that has shown excellence in adapting to COVID-19 regulations.

Top three nominees, from a list of 29, were Revelstoke Community Connections, Revelstoke Credit Union and Southside Market, with Southside winning the award.

The award was sponsored by Sync Accounting, Chartered Professional Accountants.

Chandler Lang of Revelstoke Delivery was recognized with the award for Entrepreneurial Excellence, with the other top nominees being Veronica and Matt Cadden of HNY-BDR and Chris van der Linden of Old School Eatery. In this category there was a total of 15 nominees.

The award was sponsored by the Revelstoke Credit Union.

Southside Market was recognized as Youth Employer of the Year, with the other top nominees being Revelstoke Mountain Resort and the Roxy Theatre. There were a total of nine businesses nominated in this category.

The award was sponsored by TD Canada Trust-Revelstoke Branch.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce celebrates 125 years

In recognition of their use of logs that would otherwise be considered waste, Take To Heart Specialty Wood Products was recognized with the Sustainable Business Excellence award. Other top nominees were Tantrum Ride Co. for their certified passive commercial building as well as Community Connections for their food recovery program. In total there were five organizations nominated in this category.

The award was sponsored by Community Futures Revelstoke.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort was recognized in the Tourist Attraction Excellence category for the new lift-access mountain biking trail 5620. Other top nominees were the Revelstoke Arts Council for LUNA Re-imagined and the BC Interior Forestry Museum for the Riverside Forest Walk. In total there were seven nominees in this category.

The award was sponsored by Community Economic Development for Revelstoke and CSRD Area B.

Emo’s on First was recognized with the Food & Beverage Excellence award. The other top nominees were Kawakubo and Woolsey Creek. In total there were seven nominees in the category.

The award was sponsored by Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery.

IN MARCH: Revelstoke distillery halts production to make free disinfectant

Coast Hillcrest Hotel was chosen as the Accommodation Excellence award winner. Other top nominees were Stoke Stash Bed & Breakfast and Ramada by Wyndham. In total there were seven nominees in the category.

The award was sponsored by the Revelstoke Accommodation Association.

Revelstoke Family Pharmacy was recognized for Retail Excellence. The other top nominees were Revelstoke Excel Tire and Expressive Interior Design. In total there were 14 businesses nominated.

The award was sponsored by Tim Hortons, Revelstoke.

Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery won the Industrial & Manufacturing Excellence award. Other top nominees were Downie Timber and Terra Firma Farm. In total there were five nominees in the category.

The award was sponsored by Warner Rentals Ltd.

For their restoration of Minto Manor, Wellwood Custom Homes was recognized with the Construction Excellence Award. Other top nominees were Absolute Contract Ltd. for their project on Lee Rd. and Straight Up Construction for their project on Hay Rd. In total there were nine nominees in the category.

The award was sponsored by Downie Timber/Selkirk Specialty.

Tom Poole Photography was recognized with the Technology & Innovation Excellence award. Other top nominees were Revelstoke Mountain Resort and Community Futures. In total there were five nominees in this category.

The award was sponsored by Moxie Marketing.

The Community Support Excellence honour was awarded to the Revelstoke Credit Union. Other top nominees were Speers Construction Inc. as well as the Regent Inn (Beruschi Enterprises Ltd.). In total there were nine nominees in the category.

The award was sponsored by the Columbia Basin Trust.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Revelstoke celebrates business excellence

Roberta Bobicki, CEO of the Revelstoke Credit Union, was recognized as the Employee of the Year. Other top nominees were were Joyce Cwikula, HUB International Barton Insurance and Nicole Rodriguez, Sandman Hotel Revelstoke. In total there were 11 nominees in the category.

The award was sponsored by RBC & Sterling Land Wealth Advisory Group of RBC Dominion Securities Inc.

The final award of the night was Business or Organization of the year, which went to Selkirk Medical Group. Other top nominees were Mackenzie Peak Law Group and Brandon Bowers Funeral Home. In total there were 14 nominees in this category.

The award was sponsored by Save On Foods Revelstoke.

To watch the awards video, go to the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

@JDoll_Revyjocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Revelstoke Review