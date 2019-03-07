Renovated Finders Keep Hers Boutique to provide a high-end experience

Alicia Macpherson started Finders Keep Hers Boutique in Courtenay six years ago as a consignment store which eventually morphed into a high-end fashion boutique. Macpherson is preparing to reopen on Friday after extensive renovations. Photo courtesy of Alicia Macpherson

When you walk into the newly renovated Finders Keep Hers Boutique, you may think you entered a different store, or maybe even ended up in a different city.

Since the beginning of February, the shop has been closed for renovations and it is scheduled to reopen Friday.

Drawing inspiration from Paris and Los Angeles for the new look, owner Alicia Macpherson hopes to bring a high fashion experience to downtown Courtenay. With white arches, faux marble flooring, 13 chandeliers spread out on the ceiling and much more room to display clothes, Macpherson is confident the renovations will make the shopping experience one of a kind on the Island.

“When you walk in, you’re not going to feel like you’re downtown Courtenay, you’re going to feel like you’re shopping on the upper east side because our boutique is going to be so breathtaking. It’s going to be like an escape,” she said. “I’ve said this since the first day I was in business – I want to provide my customers with a fantasy dressing room experience.”

A crammed store no more, the renovations have opened up the space to allow for less crowded displays and more room to shop. Macpherson reminisces about opening Finders Keep Hers six years ago as a consignment shop and pulling together a mish-mash of old, second-hand clothing racks, many of which she was still using until recently.

“Now with the new store, you really get that high-end feel because it’s now a beautiful space, not just a cramped little box,” she said.

With this beautiful new space comes a new selection of items and brands

“We’ve brought in quite a few new brands. Some are more affordable than we had before and some are a little bit higher,” she said. “We still have the good quality, trendy, lasting pieces that women like, but now I feel like we’re definitely going to have a bigger variety so we can attract every person with every budget and style.”

And to navigate the wide selection of clothing, Finders Keep Hers’ staff members will be available to provide a one-on-one experience to each customer that walks through their door. Macpherson said she is proud to pay her staff above the living wage for the Comox Valley and hires high-quality staff to give a high-quality experience.

“As you return to our store, we love to get to know you and we really truly feel that we know our customers,” she said. “They’ve become our friends, we know their style, we already know what’s hanging in their closet and what other things can help them make their other items stand out in a new way in a new season.”

The store is located at 314 5th Street in Courtenay and for more information, visit finderskeephers.ca

