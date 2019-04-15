Record number of nominees for Armstrong-Spallumcheen awards

Another record number of finalists have been announced for the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Community Excellence Awards.

The honours will be handed out at the Game Show Mania themed gala Saturday, April 27, at Centennial Theatre, followed by an evening of fun and networking in Centennial Hall.

“As of the deadline, 100+ businesses, organizations and/or volunteers were nominated in 10 categories – many with more than one nomination received,” said Patti Noonan, executive director of the chamber.

“We will be recognizing the best in our community – local businesses and community members that have demonstrated a pursuit for excellence in service and innovation,” said Peter Rotzetter, chamber president. “The awards also promote responsible leadership, mentoring and volunteerism within the community.”

The nominees are:

Chris Heidt – Tekamar Mortgages ‘Rising Star Award’: Beacon Electric; BuD’s Gutter and Window Cleaning; Dallas Ingbrigtson – Armstrong Bakery; Farmstrong Cider Co.; Green Sheep Gift Gallery; Maven Lane; Noble Wellness Studio; Rhythm Productions; Swanson Mountain Fitness;

VantageOne Credit Union ‘Micro Business of the Year’: Chocoliro Finest Chocolate; Edge of the Earth Vineyard; Fresh Valley Farms; Frosted Tier Cakes; Frugal Frocks; Full Circle Memory Beads; Grain Handmade; Good Times Tattoos; Orchard Blossom Honey; Sea Stars Kids Boutique; Sunridge Designs; Tekamar Mortgages – Chris Heidt;

Blackwell Building Movers ‘Small Business of the Year’: Armstrong Flower & Gift Shop; Crystal Cove Esthetics and Spa; Curriebird Yoga Studio; Escape Tanning and Esthetics; Farmstrong Cider Co.; Final Touch Printing; Grassroots Health Hut; Monashee Outdoors; Nelson’s Glass; Nor-Val Rentals; OK Tire Armstrong; Patricia Paterson CPA; Steelhead Fitness and Training; The Brown Derby Café; The Twisted Purl Yarn Studio; The Wild Oak Café; Tuckers Restaurant; Your Dollar Store with More – Armstrong;

Community Futures North Okanagan ‘Mid-Size Business of the Year’: Armstrong Collision; Armstrong Veterinary Clinic; CIBC Armstrong; Country West Supply; Country Bakery; Fairways Bistro and Catering; Fieldstone Organics; Fortune Creek Pharmacy; Heinmann and Sons Masonry; Lovebird Baby Nests; Red Apple; Titan Industrial Plate Processing; VantageOne Credit Union; Valley First Credit Union

Hub International Barton Insurance ‘Corporate Business of the Year’: Agri-Trans; Armstrong Regional Cooperative; Askew’s Foods; Gambrinus Malting; Kohler; Rancho Vignola; Rossworn Henderson LLP; Woodtone; Snowcap;

Shepherds Home Hardware and Outdoor Living Centre ‘Employee of the Year’: Diane Strohm – Armstrong Veterinary Clinic; Kristy Danbrook – VantageOne Armstrong; Melanie Campbell – Country Bakery; Halee Dreideiger – Station Diner; Noel Fiessel – Spall Storage Centre; Tom Danforth – IDA Fortune Creek Pharmacy; Wendy Atkinson – The Village Cheese Co.; Terri Mitchell – Crystal Cove Spa & Esthetics;

Okanagan Restoration Services Ltd. ‘Revitalization and Innovation Award’: Armstrong Collision; Gem Quality Homes; Monashee Outdoors; Rancho Vignola; The Crystal Cove Spa and Esthetics; Township of Spallumcheen;

Township of Spallumcheen ‘Hospitality and Tourism Award’: Armstrong Farmers’ Market; Caravan Farm Theatre; Cheese! It’s A Natural; Chocoliro Finest Chocolate; Edge of the Earth Vineyard; Farmstrong Cider Co.; Festival of Trees – Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery; Fieldstone Organics; Interior Provincial Exhibition; Kin RV Park; The Maple B&B; MetalFest; North Okanagan Shuswap Barn Quilt Trail; The Brown Derby Café;

Hytec – A Division of Kohler ‘Organization of the Year’: Armstrong Curling Club; Armstrong Ladies Club; Armstrong Legion; Armstrong Lions Club; Armstrong PreSchool; Armstrong Spallumcheen Bargain Bin; Armstrong Spallumcheen Trails Society; Haugen Healthcare Society; Kindale Developmental Association;

City of Armstrong ‘Youth Volunteer of the Year’: The Cheese Crew!; Brittany Hill-Lonergan; Rhys Smith; Carmen Peterson; Nico Mueller; Jessica Krueger; McKenzie McIntyre; McKenzie Gyorkos; Eden Fox; Jacob Fox;

“These awards are an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the dynamic and diverse group of people who make an important contribution to the quality of life in Armstrong and Spallumcheen,” said Noonan. “We are pleased with the record number of overall nominations this year, as well as the thought put into some of the submissions. We are also pleased to have received an increased number of nominations for Employee of the Year and Youth Volunteer of the Year.”

In addition to a trophy designed by Final Touch, each winner will receive a gift basket sponsored by Edge of the Earth Vineyard, Rancho Vignola and other local businesses.

Door open at 6 p.m. with light refreshments and no-host bar – including a signature cocktail based on game show hosts. The show begins at 7 p.m. featuring emcees Sean Newton and Phil Hughes, joined this year by Brian Martin of 107.5 Beach Radio.

In addition to the ‘Deal or No Deal’ contest sponsored by Imagine Words & Music, there will be a ‘Wine Wall’, and game show host look-a-like contest.

“Thank you to our event sponsor Beach Radio in addition to ‘Cheers Okanagan’, Armstrong Regional Co-operative, Final Touch Printing and Chocoliro Finest Chocolate,” said Cheryl Hood, second vice president of the chamber’s board of directors. “And thanks to our award and gift basket sponsors.”

The ‘Game Show Mania’ after party will feature Business Feud, prize draws and small bites from the Legion Canteen. The evening will draw to a close with the announcement of the lucky winner of a ‘Vancouver Get Away’ vacation package that includes two tickets to the upcoming Carrie Underwood concert, $400 in Visa gift cards for accommodation and dinner and a gas card courtesy of Armstrong Regional Cooperative – ticket holder must be in attendance.

A limited number of tickets for the gala are available – $25 per person – at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce, call 250 546 8155 or email manager@aschamber.com.

