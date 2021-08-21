Readers’ votes are huge boost for Langley businesses

Company owners are grateful for support from the community

Kirstie Bouchard held down the fort Tuesday at her family’s downtown Langley City business. Sticky’s Candy is one of several Langley businesses re-crowned the community’s “favourite” in the Langley Advance Times Readers’ Choice competition. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Working hard to give back to the community they serve is a fundamental philosophy for many Langley store owners.

And having customers acknowledge those efforts is truly appreciated by merchants such as Sherri Martin.

She and her brother, Kelly Bouchard, have owned Sticky’s Candy in downtown Langley City for almost a decade now. They are proud and humbled to have been nominated each year for the Langley Advance Times Readers’ Choice Awards.

Without question, it’s been a difficult time for many local businesses during the pandemic.

So support, including that in the form of votes in the Readers’ Choice contest, mean that much more, said Martin. Her business was selected Langley’s favourite candy store, once again.

“Over the last 18 months, the community has certainly supported us, and we are so thankful,” Martin said.

“Having lived and raised our families in the community for 49 years, we love having our business here and the community enjoying our store.”

Being the community’s favourite physio clinic each year since 2016 is a powerful reinforcement that Arnout Stams and the team at Twin Rinks Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Clinic are doing something right.

They were acknowledged for their physio care, as well as voted this town’s favourite acupunture/IMS clinic.

“We have been serving the Langley community now for over 25 years,” Stams said.

“We strive to provide the most high standard of treatment to our patients. We feel that these selections, for the yearly Readers’ Choice Awards, are a reflection of our commitment to the community. We are very pleased and proud to be selected again this year.”

Asked about the mood in the clinic when they learned they were being recognized again in 2021, Stams laughed and said he and parner Colleen Budy ordered pizza for the whole staff.

“And of course, we jumped up and down a few times, while pumping our fists,” Stams said, noting the win means a lot but it will not change how or what they do – striving to provide the same quality treatment they’ve been doing to date.

Murrayville Plumbing has been nominated as the town’s best plumber four times running, and owner Spencer Turley said he’s extremely appreciative of the community’s support.

” Its incredible. We exist solely to serve our customers. Theres no better recognition than being voted for,” Turley said.

Hoping to raise the bar within their field, he said the company continues to grow the range and quality of services offered.

Asked what he felt drives the Readers’ Choice votes, he credited the staff.

“Our team strives for customer service. Every team member works hard to make sure every experience is positive. We learn from our mistakes and constantly rework our processes to deliver better and better results every time.”

