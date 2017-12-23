RE/MAX Quesnel Realty employees work hard for children

RE/MAX Quesnel Realty employees stand behind the donations from their sponsors and individual people who contributed to the Christmas Train promotion. They are happy to assist the Good Cheer campaign.
TRACEY ROBERTS PHOTO
Quesnel sponsors and private donations help get toys to Good Cheer for distribution
